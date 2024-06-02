Sign up
Table top scene
Just a quick try on Sun afternoon:
I have taken a calendar sheet as background, put a lawn mat, a car and three trees from the
model railway in the foreground - camera on a bean bag and give it a try!
Not too realistic, but the concept seems to be working!
2nd June 2024
Mike
@mike67
Many many years (decades) ago, I used to take a lot of photos in B/W with my Canon A1 and with my Canon T70 on...
Tags
model
table top
