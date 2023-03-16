Previous
Spring Tomatoes by mimiducky
Photo 443

Spring Tomatoes

First tomato crop of the year - the plants were recently transplanted and fruit is a little small, but it's a good start. Round leaves are actually from pea plants mixed in.
16th March 2023

mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
