Photo 444
Contained Bougainvillea
We finally finished redoing the stone edging around the bougainvillea. Now it really looks like a proper flower bed. Hopefully we can keep the bougs from taking over the backyard.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
M C
ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
444
photos
12
followers
33
following
121% complete
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Views
5
365
SM-G970U1
16th March 2023 7:48pm
Tags
stones
,
bougainvillea
,
edging
