Previous
Next
Lemons by mimiducky
Photo 559

Lemons

Our young tree's first fruits! We counted a dozen lemons in all, which should ripen in time for Christmas.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

M C

ace
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise