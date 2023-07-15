Previous
Hiding in plain sight by mimiducky
Hiding in plain sight

A rare green anole, hiding in the lantana. This little guy was very shy and kept hiding under the leaves so I had to stay away and shoot his picture at maximum zoom, hence the blurriness.
@mimiducky
