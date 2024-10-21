Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
from the train window
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
183
photos
31
followers
38
following
36% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st October 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Wow
October 22nd, 2024
