Previous
killhope burn by minsky365
140 / 365

killhope burn

28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous! We visited Killhope Wheel a few years ago and enjoyed the restored mine workings. My husband says he remembers visiting here some 60years ago when the abandoned mine was free to wander.
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous leading line
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wonderful landscape!
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise