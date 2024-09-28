Sign up
23 / 365
mind the gap (sept 2017)
archive : work travel
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
3
2
2
archive-visit
X20
28th September 2017 12:28am
x20
Rob Z
ace
What an awesome image - so well seen and shown!
September 28th, 2024
leggzy
Brilliant capture!
September 28th, 2024
