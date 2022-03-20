Previous
surf patrol by mirroroflife
35 / 365

surf patrol

@salza gave me a challenge on thirds. This is the Kirra Beach SLSC practicing on the Gold Coast QLD. Aust.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Petespost
@salza This morning I decided to take a walk along the beach, decided to have a bit of a change and took a drive down to the Gold Coast to stay for a week and stumbled on the life savers training in their surf rescue boat. Quite entertaining
March 20th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Great action capture
March 20th, 2022  
