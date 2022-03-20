Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
35 / 365
surf patrol
@salza
gave me a challenge on thirds. This is the Kirra Beach SLSC practicing on the Gold Coast QLD. Aust.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
35
photos
3
followers
4
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th March 2022 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-503
Petespost
@salza
This morning I decided to take a walk along the beach, decided to have a bit of a change and took a drive down to the Gold Coast to stay for a week and stumbled on the life savers training in their surf rescue boat. Quite entertaining
March 20th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Great action capture
March 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close