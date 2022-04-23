Sign up
65 / 365
Pub
With nothing around the countryside this old pub became a drinking hole for the surrounding cockies, farmers. No longer the rail goes through there.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
4th October 2020 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-608
