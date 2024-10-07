Previous
water dragon by mirroroflife
water dragon

On my morning walk around the headland in Scarborough QLD. There was a lot of these popping their head up between the rocks on high tide
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
