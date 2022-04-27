Previous
What a grub by mirroroflife
What a grub

As I head down to Barron falls Cairns, there on the hand rail sliding up and down. looking at the flexibility i wish I had, something so beautiful it will soon be flying as a grey fruit moth no longer eating leaf mulch.@daugh80 I can relate to that
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
