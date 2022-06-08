Previous
fishing trawler by mirroroflife
95 / 365

fishing trawler

Just prior to sunset the yachts in the mariner gave off a special appearance as the light reflected off the water. Sorry for all the late entries
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
