98 / 365
seagull splash
This morning I saw a flock of seagulls splashing in the water on my walk just had to take this amongst others
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
1
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
98
photos
12
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th June 2022 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
get-pushed-514
Kartia
ace
Looks like it's really enjoying a good wash. They spend so much time on/around water I don't ever think of them as bathing like other birds love to do. Fun capture.
June 12th, 2022
