seagull splash by mirroroflife
seagull splash

This morning I saw a flock of seagulls splashing in the water on my walk just had to take this amongst others
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Kartia ace
Looks like it's really enjoying a good wash. They spend so much time on/around water I don't ever think of them as bathing like other birds love to do. Fun capture.
June 12th, 2022  
