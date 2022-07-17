Previous
Fig Tree by mirroroflife
129 / 365

Fig Tree

challenge to photograph at night.
This was taken down at Scarborough QLD. A picnic area on the water front and the shopping area where coffee shops are really the main trade other than fish and chips.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
