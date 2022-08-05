Previous
Looking from the pier by mirroroflife
139 / 365

Looking from the pier

Where I stand.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Kathy ace
Another nice one. Pete. It really shows height.

Just a suggestion. Put the "@ ____" of your get pushed challenger in the comment section of your photo(s) and it will show up in our Notifications. It doesn't when it's in the comment you write about the photo.
August 5th, 2022  
