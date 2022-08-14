Previous
B.W. Scarborough by mirroroflife
142 / 365

B.W. Scarborough

Looking across the bay towards the Glasshouse Mts.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Petespost
@kali66 asked me to do a high contrast in B&W. Im not exactly sure I'm on the money with this shot
August 14th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Ver nice silhouette
August 14th, 2022  
