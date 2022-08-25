Previous
Next
DSC_6267 by mirroroflife
148 / 365

DSC_6267

Challenged to use light refraction by Wendy. I decided to use a glass
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise