191 / 365
pelicans ahoy
I thought I'd show what a " tinny" is, not the same as a beer can
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
191
photos
13
followers
18
following
52% complete
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th October 2022 8:38am
Tags
get-pushed-533
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 22nd, 2022
