bed colour by mirroroflife
218 / 365

bed colour

@kali66 challenged me to fill the frame with complimentary colours. As Blue and yellow are complimentary this seemed an obvious choice.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
