276 / 365
Unpacking
April set me the challenge
@aecasey
to do double a exposure. I couldn't think of anything more appropriate than take a picture of our arrival and unpacking. you might say twice as much luggage as i had before
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
Views
1
365
NIKON D500
19th February 2023 2:55pm
Tags
get-pushed-551
