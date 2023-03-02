Sign up
Devils Marbles NT
This was taken a few years ago. The challenge forced perspective. Slightly over exposed and composite could be better. Guess 365 has raised my expectancy.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th July 2021 10:36am
Tags
get-pushed-552
