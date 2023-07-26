Previous
fruit by mirroroflife
344 / 365

fruit

Challenged by @sandradavies to do a presentation of a meal or food. this was the best I could do with the equipment in my caravan travelling around
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise