345 / 365
Coal country
Today as we drove up to Blackwater there was no room but get off the road. When we got to a small town called Bluff the train was at the station. I looked both ways and couldn't see the end of it. BIG COUNTRY
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
train
trucks
Susan Wakely
ace
Great collage. That is a wide load middle right , bigger than many of the roads in the uk.
July 27th, 2023
