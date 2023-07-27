Previous
Coal country by mirroroflife
Coal country

Today as we drove up to Blackwater there was no room but get off the road. When we got to a small town called Bluff the train was at the station. I looked both ways and couldn't see the end of it. BIG COUNTRY
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
Susan Wakely ace
Great collage. That is a wide load middle right , bigger than many of the roads in the uk.
July 27th, 2023  
