Burl by mirroroflife
Burl

The challenge from Kali was to show texture and increase the contrast. I was walking throught the Botanical Gardens in Emerald and saw this gum tree with this huge burl on the side and thought that this would certainly show texture
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

@mirroroflife
Photo Details

