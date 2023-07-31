Sign up
Emerald rail bridge
Days gone by when timber was used for building. This photo is of the old rail bridge in Emerald, central QLD. The texture on the old piers over time
31st July 2023
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
