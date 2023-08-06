Sign up
351 / 365
Southern cross
Night sky a bout 180ks from Cloncurry, a place called McKinlay. You may notice the Southern cross which is on the Australian flag
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia. I've...
Tags
stars
John Falconer
ace
Yep. I can see the Southern Cross. Great night shot.
August 5th, 2023
