Sunset Derby by mirroroflife
Sunset Derby

Rather amazing colour against the water. There had been a lot of grass fires burning as the temp was around 38c
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Petespost

@mirroroflife
Paula Fontanini ace
What a glorious sunset...the golden light shining on the water is magical!
September 13th, 2023  
