Previous
Photo 395
Wilpena Roo
Well arrived here today, guess this must have been one of the six white Boomers that Santa has down under for his Christmas run.
He might be late getting ready and Santa won't be happy if hes only got 5.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Tags
santa
,
bush
,
roo
