Photo 397
Shack
As we came into Clare there was this run down shack certainly needed some attention TLC
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
0
0
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Its about time I upgraded my profile and filled in the blanks. I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
398
photos
15
followers
21
following
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th December 2023 2:10pm
Tags
shack
