Windmill Geelong by mirroroflife
Photo 399

Windmill Geelong

We were waiting to go to go to Tasmania on the ferry. We were staying in the showgrounds in Geelong, where the ferry leaves from for Tasmania. There the sun gave a magnificient sunset.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

@mirroroflife
I live in Redcliffe QLD which is just north of Brisbane Australia.
