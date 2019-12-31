Previous
Holiday 31 by mittens
Holiday 31

Nativity display at Oglebay Resort.
Happy New Year Everyone!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana Ludwigs ace
Such a beautiful scene, Happy New Year Marilyn :-)
December 31st, 2019  
Casablanca ace
Happy New Year to you!
December 31st, 2019  
Paul ace
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2019  
Michelle
That's beautiful - Happy New Year to you and your family X
December 31st, 2019  
