Photo 2869
Holiday 31
Nativity display at Oglebay Resort.
Happy New Year Everyone!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3802
photos
186
followers
168
following
786% complete
View this month »
Tags
display
,
nativity
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Such a beautiful scene, Happy New Year Marilyn :-)
December 31st, 2019
Casablanca
ace
Happy New Year to you!
December 31st, 2019
Paul
ace
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2019
Michelle
That's beautiful - Happy New Year to you and your family X
December 31st, 2019
