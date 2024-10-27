Previous
A tree in autumn by mittens
Photo 4515

A tree in autumn

27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Michelle
Amazing colours
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! What gorgeous colors!
October 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great pov and lovely blend of autumn colors!
October 27th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov to see the fall colors
October 27th, 2024  
