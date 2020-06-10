Previous
Yellow flowers by mittens
Yellow flowers

My daughter gave me a little batch of these plants from her garden and these are in my backyard. They are pretty but can be aggressive I don't know the name of them.

Thank you very much for your encouraging comments.
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful bright and cheerful capture.
June 10th, 2020  
KWind ace
Pretty light, colour and textures.
June 10th, 2020  
Monica
They are pretty!
June 10th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh such a beautiful shot.
June 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great light and colors
June 10th, 2020  
