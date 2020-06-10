Sign up
Photo 3012
Yellow flowers
My daughter gave me a little batch of these plants from her garden and these are in my backyard. They are pretty but can be aggressive I don't know the name of them.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
june20words
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful bright and cheerful capture.
June 10th, 2020
KWind
ace
Pretty light, colour and textures.
June 10th, 2020
Monica
They are pretty!
June 10th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh such a beautiful shot.
June 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great light and colors
June 10th, 2020
