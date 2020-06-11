Sign up
Photo 3013
Train coming through
We had to stop at a railroad crossing for a train to pass. Since I had my camera in had, I had to get a shot of it.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
train
,
june20words
,
around the corner
Casablanca
ace
To me that is such an unusual train! Our English ones are so different in shape. Love it!
June 11th, 2020
Monica
Or trains are also different! Interesting shot.
June 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this great train, love the colours. Here the trains are rather battered and full of graffiti.
June 11th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
June 11th, 2020
