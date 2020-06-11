Previous
Next
Train coming through by mittens
Photo 3013

Train coming through

We had to stop at a railroad crossing for a train to pass. Since I had my camera in had, I had to get a shot of it.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
825% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
To me that is such an unusual train! Our English ones are so different in shape. Love it!
June 11th, 2020  
Monica
Or trains are also different! Interesting shot.
June 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this great train, love the colours. Here the trains are rather battered and full of graffiti.
June 11th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise