Photo 3096
Doe
Spotter her while we were driving through a park. Poor thing looks rather thin.
I think we became friends. She listened intently while I spoke softly to her while standing by our car.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
deer
,
doe
Lou Ann
ace
She’s sweet.
September 15th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 15th, 2020
