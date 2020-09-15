Previous
Next
Doe by mittens
Photo 3096

Doe

Spotter her while we were driving through a park. Poor thing looks rather thin.
I think we became friends. She listened intently while I spoke softly to her while standing by our car.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
848% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
She’s sweet.
September 15th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise