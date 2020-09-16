Sign up
Photo 3097
Lovely home
Spotted this home in a quaint neighborhood while on one of our drives.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4092
photos
178
followers
166
following
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3092
3093
3094
960
3095
3096
3097
961
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
home
,
house
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
It's a beauty! So classic looking.
September 16th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely home.
September 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
It sure is gorgeous, great find and shot.
September 16th, 2020
