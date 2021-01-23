Sign up
Photo 3212
Snow 6
Snow on roofs. Thank you very much for stopping by.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4225
photos
185
followers
146
following
Tags
snow
,
roofs
,
housed
Anne ❀
ace
extra insulation! :) nice vantage point to have a peek into this neighbourhood.
January 23rd, 2021
