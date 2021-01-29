Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 3217
Evening sky
This was taken a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4230
photos
187
followers
148
following
881% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouettes
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful gradient of colour and lovely silhouettes.
January 29th, 2021
