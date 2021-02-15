Previous
Portrait 1 by mittens
Photo 3233

Portrait 1

For flash of red month. My daughter's puppy dog. She looks really comfortable.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lin ace
What a sweetie!
February 15th, 2021  
