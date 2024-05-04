Previous
Close up of my spirea bush by mittens
Photo 4341

Close up of my spirea bush

Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful, nice detail and DoF
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise