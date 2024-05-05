Previous
Why did the geese cross the road by mittens
Photo 4342

Why did the geese cross the road

...to make us sit in the car and wait until they crossed. 🤣
5th May 2024 5th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
This is adorable!
May 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! great shot - you had time while waiting there !!
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise