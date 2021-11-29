Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3476
Mum plant
I bought a plant just like this one since they were on sale and were half off.
This shot taken in October.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4571
photos
184
followers
168
following
952% complete
View this month »
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
Latest from all albums
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
1060
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
mum
,
chrysanthemum
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, it is so beautiful full of flowers. My mum is tiny compared to this one.
November 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous frame filler, not sure that I have ever seen such a huge plant.
November 29th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful
November 29th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close