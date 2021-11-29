Previous
Mum plant by mittens
Photo 3476

Mum plant

I bought a plant just like this one since they were on sale and were half off.
This shot taken in October.
mittens (Marilyn)

mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Shutterbug ace
Wow, it is so beautiful full of flowers. My mum is tiny compared to this one.
November 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous frame filler, not sure that I have ever seen such a huge plant.
November 29th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful
November 29th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
November 29th, 2021  
