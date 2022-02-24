Sign up
Photo 3558
Flash of Red 24
Lines
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4665
photos
186
followers
157
following
974% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
21st February 2022 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fence
,
lines
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Diana
ace
I like the way you composed this shot of lovely shiny lines.
February 24th, 2022
