Photo 3565
Horses in the field
Taken a couple of weeks ago on a Saturday ride exploring the rural areas not too far from us.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4675
photos
186
followers
157
following
976% complete
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3561
3562
3563
1073
3564
1074
3565
1075
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and winter scene, they must be pretty cold out there.
March 3rd, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Fabulously composed!
March 3rd, 2022
