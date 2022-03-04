Previous
Playground at sunset by mittens
Photo 3566

Playground at sunset

I thought the orange ball to the left is the sun but now I'm not sure.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Inga Johansson ace
it makes an interesting silhouette and that little yellow light to the left adds to the mystery.
March 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can only agree with the above, beautifully captured.
March 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely sky and silhouette
March 4th, 2022  
