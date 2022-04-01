Sign up
Photo 3594
One Subject 1
Rise an shine.
I'm attempting to do the one subject challenge for April and I'm going to use Smiley Cup for my subject. We'll see how well I'll be able to manage this. I hope you won't get too bored with him.
You can learn more about the challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april#comment-938057
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4732
photos
189
followers
161
following
984% complete
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
