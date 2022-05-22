Sign up
Photo 3644
My irises have bloomed
Thank you very much for stopping by.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
iris
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! great close-up and detail - love the water droplets ! fav
May 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beauty, I love the colour and droplets.
May 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
So pretty!
May 22nd, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2022
