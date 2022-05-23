Previous
Next
Weeping Willow tree in May by mittens
Photo 3645

Weeping Willow tree in May

It has filled in nicely.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful! They no longer sell them here because they don’t do well in drought conditions.
May 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , and amazingly green for a willow !
May 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise