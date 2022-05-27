Previous
Pretty wildflowers by mittens
Photo 3649

Pretty wildflowers

27th May 2022 27th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Joyce W. ace
So pretty!
May 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So dainty !
We know them as "Lady's Smock" but also known as Cuckoo's spit , may flower , or milkmaids amongst other names !
May 27th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 27th, 2022  
Pam ace
These are my favorite wild flowers! They are everywhere. I always think they look like phlox, but I have no idea what they actually are. Beautiful shot of them.
May 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful little wildflowers, such wonderful tones.
May 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@pamalama @beryl PlantNet calls it Dames Rocket. I like Beryl’s names though. Whatever it’s called it is pretty and lovely to have growing as a wildflower.
May 27th, 2022  
Mallory ace
So pretty.
May 27th, 2022  
