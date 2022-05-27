Sign up
Photo 3649
Pretty wildflowers
27th May 2022
27th May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nomowmay-22
Joyce W.
ace
So pretty!
May 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So dainty !
We know them as "Lady's Smock" but also known as Cuckoo's spit , may flower , or milkmaids amongst other names !
May 27th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 27th, 2022
Pam
ace
These are my favorite wild flowers! They are everywhere. I always think they look like phlox, but I have no idea what they actually are. Beautiful shot of them.
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful little wildflowers, such wonderful tones.
May 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
@pamalama
@beryl
PlantNet calls it Dames Rocket. I like Beryl’s names though. Whatever it’s called it is pretty and lovely to have growing as a wildflower.
May 27th, 2022
Mallory
ace
So pretty.
May 27th, 2022
We know them as "Lady's Smock" but also known as Cuckoo's spit , may flower , or milkmaids amongst other names !